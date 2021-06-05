DOWN - Previously Unseen Video Of OzzFest 2002 "Ghosts Along The Mississippi" Peformance Available

OzzFest has shared previously unseen footage of Down's performance of "Ghosts Along The Mississippi" live at Ozzfest 2002, as heard on the Ozzfest Live 2002 CD. Check out the clip below

The footage was shot on July 16th, 2002 in Boston, MA.

Vocals: Phil Anselmo

Guitar: Pepper Kennan

Guitar: Kirk Windstein

Bass: Rex Brown

Drums: Jimmy Bower

Cameras: Will Knapp & Eddie Williamson

Audio Producer: Thom Panunzio

Video Producer: Will Knapp