DOWN - Previously Unseen Video Of OzzFest 2002 "Ghosts Along The Mississippi" Peformance Available
June 5, 2021, an hour ago
OzzFest has shared previously unseen footage of Down's performance of "Ghosts Along The Mississippi" live at Ozzfest 2002, as heard on the Ozzfest Live 2002 CD. Check out the clip below
The footage was shot on July 16th, 2002 in Boston, MA.
Vocals: Phil Anselmo
Guitar: Pepper Kennan
Guitar: Kirk Windstein
Bass: Rex Brown
Drums: Jimmy Bower
Cameras: Will Knapp & Eddie Williamson
Audio Producer: Thom Panunzio
Video Producer: Will Knapp