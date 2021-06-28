DRAEMORA Unveil “Victorious” Music Video, Tour Dates

Seattle progressive metalcore outfit Draemora has shared their latest music video for the track “Victorious” from their new album Death Rectangle, recently unleashed on June 18th.

“Victorious” was written right after guitarist Terry Paulson got a new 7-string guitar that was tuned to drop G. Instantly inspired by its sound, he completed the whole song in an evening. Showing it to his bandmates, the final version of “Victorious” was done in just a few days. Debating and anxious to release, the band originally thought of sharing the song as a single during the pandemic, but in the end, Draemora decided that it would be best positioned on their new full length.

“We were going to actually separate it from the album and let it be a song on its own, but at the last minute, we decided it was the perfect way to end the album because it has that great classic formula in there with a twist to the parts that really puts our stamp on it in a great way. We want people to enjoy it live, so we made big choruses and really big recognizable parts,” says the band.

Completely DIY with all the recordings done in guitarrist Terry Paulson's home studio including the mixing and mastering, Draemora's first full-length Death Rectangle has a lot more depth than their previous work, 2020's debut EP Awakening. The band claim that has to do with the growing cohesiveness that comes with being together for over a year at this point. They also mention that this time around they were able to slow down and let everything come together, try out parts in the practice space a lot and make changes based on how they sounded performed to shorten the gap between live and studio performance. They continue to explain:

"Lyrically with Death Rectangle we wanted to make songs that anyone could very easily imprint their own life into. These songs all have deep meaning to us, but we stayed away from using any specific references so that the listener could make it whatever their imagination wants it to be. We think that is the best way to make a song. Musically, this collection of songs is mostly dark and heavy sounding. It wasn't intentional, but when this was written we were all locked up and lost our jobs, and had to watch the world riot and go nuts so we’re not surprised it sounds that way."

Tracklisting:

"The Cleansing"

"Slaves Until Death"

"Death Rectangle"

"Requiem"

"What You've Become"

"Gouge Out My Eyes"

"Blood Moon"

"Screaming Into The Void"

"Metacognitive"

"Victorious"

"Death Rectangle":

What’s next for Draemora is live gigs with tour dates in July and August with Hed PE. Confirmed venues are as listed:

July

23 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas NV

24 - Liquid Joe’s - Salt Lake City, UT

25 - Mesa Theatre - Grand Junction, CO

27 - Herman’s Hideaway - Denver, CO

28 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

29 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI

30 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

31 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

August

1 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

3 - Red Flag (prev. Fubar) - St Louis, MO

4 - Club 1175 - Kansasville, WI

5 - Hobart Art Theatre - Hobart, IN

6 - Rockstar Lounge - Ft. Wayne, IN