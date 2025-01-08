DRAGONKNIGHT – Lyric Video “Pirates, Bloody Pirates!” Released

Dragonknight has released a lyric video for “Pirates, Bloody Pirates!”, third single taken from the debut album “Legions” to be released on January 17 by Scarlet Records.

A crew of proud seafarers, all boasting more gold in their dreams than in their purses, set their sails for distant lands and uncharted waters, driven by rumours of riches beyond imagination. Pirates, the same “bloody pirates” they'd scoffed at in taverns and whispered about in hushed tones, soon closed in upon them. These villains did swoop, their cutlasses sharp and their laughter sharper still. The sailors, once so bold and boastful, found their boots suddenly far heavier than their spirits.

Dragonknight is a new conceptual band baptized by a bunch of seasoned Finnish metal veterans, skillfully forging a smooth and fresh rendering of the classic North European power metal style through soaring melodies, thunderous rhythms, and epic orchestration, fused with crushing riffs – an unforgettable sonic journey of legendary proportions.

The eleven anthemic chapters of the first record Legions tell of heart-wrenching battles, strong-willed warriors and the beauty of glorious death, but also the treasure hunts gone awry, conquest, and the inner power to rise from the hopeless pit of despair yet again in the face of adversity – hear the armies and swords clash, seafaring vessels creak and the wings of the serpents soar.

Produced by Dragonknight; mixed by Mikael Grönroos at Crownhook Studio; mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers West, and featuring the flashy artwork courtesy of Tommi Aaltonen, Legions will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP: 300 marbled red

- digital

Artwork by Tommi Aaltonen:

Tracklisting:

“Ascendance – Through Sea And Fire”

“The Legions Of Immortal Dragonlords”

“The Imperator”

“Pirates, Bloody Pirates!”

“Defender Of Dragons”

“Storm Bringer”

“Astarte Rise”

“Dead Kings In The Grave”

“Sword Of The Northern Lights”

“The Revelation”

“Return To Atlantis”

"Pirates, Bloody Pirates" lyric video:

"The Legions Of Immortal Dragonlords":

Dragonknight:

Lord Gryphon

Lord Kharatos

Lord Solarius

Lord Othrakis

Lord Salo Khan

(Photo: Tage Rönnqvist)