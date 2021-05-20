DREAD SOVEREIGN Feat. PRIMORDIAL Vocalist Debut "Her Master's Voice" Music Video

Earlier this year, Dread Sovereign released their third full-length, Alchemical Warfare. For a preview of the record, a video for the track "Her Master's Voice" can be seen below:

Dread Sovereign was formed in Dublin, Ireland in 2013 by Primordial vocalist Nemtheanga to give praise to filthy cult old doom, black and heavy metal. Their first EP, 2013's Pray To The Devil In Man, came out on Roadburn/Burning World Records to coincide with the band's live debut. Soon after, two full-lengths were released by Van Records: All Hell's Martyrs (2014) and For Doom The Bell Tolls (2017). And now, the band's new album, Alchemical Warfare, is available via Metal Blade Records.

Alchemical Warfare can be ordered here.

Alchemical Warfare tracklisting:

"A Curse On Men"

"She Wolves Of The Savage Season"

"The Great Beast We Serve"

"Nature Is The Devil's Church"

"Her Master's Voice"

"Viral Tomb"

"Devil's Bane"

"Ruin Upon The Temple Mount"

"You Don't Move Me (I Don't Give A Fuck)" * CD+digital bonus track only

"She Wolves Of The Savage Season" video:

"The Great Beast We Serve" video:

"Nature Is The Devil's Church" video:

Dread Sovereign lineup:

Nemtheanga - vocals/bass

Bones - guitars

JK - drums

Since the pandemic began, Alan/Nemtheanga has also started a podcast, entitled Agitators Anonymous. Well over 60 episodes with almost 130,000 listens, Agitators Anonymous is a mixture of tour stories, politics, the occult, culture, history, travel, black humour, special guests, deep dives into books, events, writers, and characters from the past - and of course, metal.

Fans can listen at the below links and across all podcast platforms:

- Spotify

- shows.acast.com

- YouTube