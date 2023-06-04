DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG On The Band's Music - "There Are Certain Songs That Are Physically Demanding; Each Song Is Challenging"

Dream Theater bassist John Myung is featured in a new interview with The Heavy Hooks Show. During the chat, he discusses songwriting, reveals Dream Theater's ,most chaööenging song for him to play, side projects, and reveals his biggest Spinal Tap moment.

Myung: "There are certain (Dream Theater) songs that are physically demanding, like 'The Glass Prison'. There are certain songs that have sections that are very stamina-driven, but then you have other things that are very orchestrated and the root notes are constantly changing. So those are challenging more in a mental sense, where it's sort of like, 'Where is this going?' And, of course, you're up on stage, and things sound kind of out of tune; you don't really know if you're playing in tune, but you know you are. There's a lot of things that can interfere with your perception when you're up on stage. For me, each song is challenging, because you have to remember it and you have to play it right. You don't get two tries, right? So, it's all really challenging."

Dream Theater are pleased to present the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup.

Kicking off on June 16, Dream Theater will be joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Says Dream Theater: “We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023! The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.

Dates:

June

16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater