DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Chats With DIRTY LOOPS Frontman JONAH NILSSON (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist caught up with Dirty Loops vocalist Jonah Nilsson to discuss his new solo album - which Rudess played on - and the band's career.

Dirty Loops hails from Stockholm, Sweden and features Nilsson (vocals, piano), Henrik Linder (bass) and Aron Mellergård (drums). Their arrangements borrow from jazz and jazz fusion, gospel, funk, electronica, pop, and disco.

Back in July, guitar legend Steve Vai is featured on the new solo single from Nilsson, "Diamond Ring". Vai is featured towards the end of the song doing what he does best. Check out the video below, which also features an appearace by music industry icon Quincy Jones.