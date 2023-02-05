DREAM THEATER - Oulu Show Cancelled At The Last Minute Due To Stage Safety Concerns

Dream Theater were due to play at Oulun Energia Areena in Oulu, Finland on February 3rd, but according to a report by Louder, the show was cancelled approximately 30 minutes before start time. Fans received a message from Ticketmaster a little over half an hour before the first support band were due to start their set. They were later refunded the price of the tickets.

Toni Peiju, CEO of gig organisers All Things Live Finland Oy offered Ilta-Sanomat the following explanation:

"The subcontractor company had made a stage that was not safe to perform on. The lighting and sound equipment are heavy, and the stage structures would not have been sufficient to support their weight. The lights would not have been allowed to hang. It was purely a security matter. There was no other option but to pull the plug on the show. I wouldn't have had time to do anything with the stage. The band is moving on, so organising a replacement gig is almost impossible."

Dream Theater issued the following statement via Twitter:

Tonight's concert at Oulu's Energia-Areena has been cancelled due to unexpected safety reasons that the band or the organizer have not been able to influence. We apologize for the inconvenience to our Finnish fans.



— Dream Theater (@dreamtheaternet) February 3, 2023

