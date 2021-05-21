DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Discusses His New JP And Majesty Anniversary Ernie Ball Music Man Guitars; Video

Ernie Ball Music Man and Signature Artist John Petrucci are celebrating 20 years of partnership with new versions of his JP and Majesty signature guitars. Watch Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario chat with the virtuoso about the stunning new axes:

For over two decades the world-renowned Dream Theater guitarist has partnered and collaborated with Ernie Ball Music Man crafting some of the world’s most forward-thinking and innovative signature instruments. To celebrate 20 years, Ernie Ball Music Man is offering a limited edition 20th Anniversary JP as well as a limited edition 20th Anniversary Majesty. Both are available now in either a 6 or 7 string version.

See the JP 20th Collection here, and the Majesty 20th Collection here.

With footage dating back to the early 2000s, this documentary examines the evolution of John Petrucci signature guitar, his relationship with the Ernie Ball Music Man, and features extensive interviews with Petrucci, Sterling Ball, and members of the Ernie Ball Music Man Engineering and Product Development team, who each worked on the first JP guitar design with John and have been an instrumental part of its progression since the beginning.