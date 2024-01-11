DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Performs The Wizard Of Oz Classic On Piano And Guitar; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'. I'm playing one of my favorite classic songs on piano and guitar. Might take this duo on the road! What do you think?"

Steve Vai held his Vai Academy 7.0 from January 2-5 in Orlando, Florida. Musicians joining him included Mohini Dey, Tim Henson, Scott Lepage, Matteo Mancuso, Mateus Asato, Jordan Rudess, Yvette Young, Sarah Longfield, Ichika Nito, and Daniele Gottardo.

Rudess shared video from a jam session at the event. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Here's my jam with these wonderful guys at the Vai Academy 7.0 - Matteo Mancuso, Dante Frisiello, Jeremy Colson, Philip Bynoe - being at the camp with all these incredible musicians and engaged 'campers' was a truly meaningful experience to me. Loved sharing and meeting everyone! Thanks to Steve for organizing this event!"