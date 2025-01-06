DRUGS OF FAITH To Release Asymmetrical LP In February; “Gas Mask” Single Streaming Now

Northern Virginia-based trio Drugs Of Faith has unveiled the details of their third LP, Asymmetrical, confirming the release date as February 21, 2025 through Selfmadegod Records and Malokul.

Drugs Of Faith embodies guitarist/vocalist Richard Johnson (Enemy Soil, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), bassist Ivan Khilko (Immanent Voiceless), and drummer Ethan Griffiths (Embra), who create a dense foundation of rock/punk intensified by grindcore elements. It’s been nearly six years since their Decay EP dropped, and nearly fourteen years since the release of their second LP, Corroded, but Drugs Of Faith begins 2025 with the crushing new Asymmetrical full-length.

Asymmetrical packs ten tracks into 21 minutes, some of which date back to before the pandemic, and others that were written and demoed during the lockdowns and since. Asymmetrical was chosen as the title since the record doesn't follow a solitary mission statement or lyrical theme; rather, it encapsulates a variety of different directions and themes Like the Corroded LP, Asymmetrical contains a noise track, an instrumental, and a cover song, yet the new songs and the production are quite varied from Corroded. The lyrics to "Desert War Eternal" were written by J.R. Hayes (Pig Destroyer, Enemy Soil). "Drones" contains ideas from an unreleased Enemy Soil song that were resurrected and put through the Drugs Of Faith filter. The song "Essential" is a cover of a defunct European band called DrDoom (pre-Teethgrinder), who Drugs Of Faith played shows with while touring Europe years ago.

Asymmetrical was recorded at Developing Nations by Kevin Bernsten (Integrity, Full Of Hell, Magrudergrind), who noted during tracking was that the record sounds like, "a deranged rock album.”

With the lead Asymmetrical single “Gas Mask”, Richard Johnson writes, “This is one of the songs on the record that has a lot of elements, showing some of the different influences and styles we pull from. Lyrically, it starts on one path, jumps onto another one, and then skips back to the first path. We decided quickly that this should be the first track released from Asymmetrical.”

Asymmetrical will be released on February 21st. Find pre-orders for the CD and other merch at the Selfmadegod Records webshop, pre-orders for the 12” grey vinyl limited to 100 copies on Malokul, and digital pre-orders at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Opening"

"Desert War Eternal"

"Drones"

"Microchip"

"Divestment"

"Gas Mask"

"The Void"

"The Next 100 Years"

"Essential" (DrDoom cover)

"Conspiratorial"

(Photo by Ivan Khilko)