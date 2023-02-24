Drummer GREGG BISSONETTE Looks Back On Recording "Shyboy" With DAVID LEE ROTH, STEVE VAI And BILLY SHEEHAN - "What A Fun Band To Be In" (Video)

Drummer Gregg Bissonette has shared a new video accompanied by the following message:

"In today's episode, I talk about the cool David Lee Roth record, Eat 'Em And Smile, and the great song, 'Shyboy'. I had such a memorable time recording this album with David Lee Roth, Billy Sheehan and Steve Vai, and what a fun band to be in."

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"

"Shyboy"

"I'm Easy"

"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"

"Goin' Crazy!"

"Tobacco Road"

"Elephant Gun"

"Big Trouble"

"Bump And Grind"

"That's Life"

Photo by Neil Zlozower / Atlas Icons