Drummer GREGG BISSONETTE Shares "Exterior Drum Solo" Footage From DAVID LEE ROTH's 1986 Eat 'Em And Smile Tour

Drummer Gregg Bissonette has shared a new video accompanied by the following message:

"Here's a fun video of me standing on my drums performing my 'exterior drum solo', as David Lee Roth would call it! I played this solo every night on the Eat 'Em And Smile Tour. This particular show was in 1986 in my hometown show at Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan.

Such a fun band to be a part of. DETROIT ROCK CITY!"

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"

"Shyboy"

"I'm Easy"

"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"

"Goin' Crazy!"

"Tobacco Road"

"Elephant Gun"

"Big Trouble"

"Bump And Grind"

"That's Life"