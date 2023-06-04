Drummer GREGG BISSONETTE Shares "Exterior Drum Solo" Footage From DAVID LEE ROTH's 1986 Eat 'Em And Smile Tour

June 4, 2023, 32 minutes ago

Drummer Gregg Bissonette has shared a new video accompanied by the following message:

"Here's a fun video of me standing on my drums performing my 'exterior drum solo', as David Lee Roth would call it! I played this solo every night on the Eat 'Em And Smile Tour. This particular show was in 1986 in my hometown show at Cobo Arena, Detroit, Michigan. 

Such a fun band to be a part of. DETROIT ROCK CITY!"

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"
"Shyboy"
"I'm Easy"
"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"
"Goin' Crazy!"
"Tobacco Road"
"Elephant Gun"
"Big Trouble"
"Bump And Grind"
"That's Life"



