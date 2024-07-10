DUFF MCKAGAN Announces Very Special Guests For Lighthouse Tour ‘24

Duff McKagan is excited to announce his special guests for his upcoming Lighthouse Tour ‘24, including exclusive performances from iconic punk legends Lee Ving and Joe Keithley. The eagerly awaited headline run gets underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland’s The Academy and then makes stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden through late October. Support on all EU/UK dates comes from Cardiff, Wales’s James and the Cold Gun.

US dates begin November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club, followed by intimate shows at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL’s Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO’s Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will the from Lee Ving’s Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed Fear founder’s groundbreaking country punk outfit in over three decades.

Lighthouse Tour ‘24 then hits Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from the electrifying Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR’s Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA’s The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joe Keithley.

Tickets and VIP packages for all announced dates are on sale now. For complete details, see duffonline.com/live.

“These here ‘Range War’ cowboys are honored to be asked to play four shows this November with Duff McKagan,” says Lee Ving. “Thanks Duff and get yer tickets early folks!”

“I’m so glad that Duff asked me to play these shows,” says Joe Keithley. “It’s rare that I play an acoustic show, I’ll be combining some new songs along with some D.O.A. classics along with stories and my politics.”

Tour dates:

September

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy *

October

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage *

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2 *

5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall *

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg *

8 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine *

9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle *

11 - Brno, Czech Republic, Sono Centrum *

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola *

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen *

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali *

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmeh *

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM *

20 - Paris, France - Trianon *

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen *

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club †

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge †

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset †

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey ^

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox +

* with James and the Cold Gun

† with Lee Ving’s Range War

^ with Grace McKagan

+ with Joe Keithley

(Photo - Charles Peterson)