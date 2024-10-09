DUFF MCKAGAN Issues Lighthouse Tour '24 Recap #1; Video

Duff McKagan has issued a recap video for the first week of his Lighthouse Tour '24. Watch below.

Says Duff: "Thank you to everyone who made it out to one of the shows!!"

Lighthouse Tour ’24 sees McKagan and his band performing through late October. Tickets and VIP packages for all announced dates are on sale now. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see duffonline.com/live. In addition, an exclusive line of Lighthouse Tour ’24 are currently available for worldwide pre-sale at shopglobal.duffonline.com/collections/lighthouse-tour-24.

Tour dates:

October

9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle *

11 - Brno, Czech Republic, Sono Centrum *

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola *

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen *

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali *

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmeh *

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM *

20 - Paris, France - Trianon *

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen *

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club †

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge †

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset †

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey ^

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox +

* with James and the Cold Gun

† with Lee Ving’s Range War

^ with Grace McKagan

+ with Joe Keithley

McKagan recently premiered two new songs, "Heroes" and "True To The Death Rock N’ Roll Ballad", both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

A distinctive cover of David Bowie’s timeless classic, the double-sided single – which pairs "Heroes" with a brand-new Duff original – heralds next week’s kickoff of McKagan’s eagerly awaited Lighthouse Tour ‘24, a world headline run getting underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland’s The Academy. US dates begin November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club.

“We thought it was good idea to put out a couple of fresh songs right here on the eve of the Lighthouse tour,” says Duff McKagan. “Choosing David Bowie’s 'Heroes' seemed to be a natural subject matter for me (I am of course, a massive history nerd)… star-crossed lovers in the shadow of the mid-70’s cold-war era Berlin Wall. To try and compliment this era, I chose a sort of 70’s glam-rock song that I wrote some time last year, 'True To The Death Rock N’ Roll Ballad', another lyric where love and lust and time are the central figures. We hope you dig this ‘single’ and thank you all for just being you!”

Stream/download the songs here; listen below:

"Heroes":

"True To The Death Rock N’ Roll Ballad":

McKagan has also announced a Black Friday Record Store Day (November 29, 2024) exclusive RSD vinyl LP release of his searing performance at Easy Street Records in Seattle, WA on December 8, 2023. The set contains tracks from McKagan’s critically acclaimed recent album Lighthouse and This Is The Song EP.