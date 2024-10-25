DUFF MCKAGAN Releases Three New Singles Ahead Of Tour With Punk Legends LEE VING, JOEY SH*THEAD, And STEVE JONES

Duff McKagan is heralding the US kickoff of his Lighthouse Tour ’24 with today’s premiere of three new songs that see him joined by a trio of iconic punk legends set to accompany him on select dates of the upcoming headline run. All three songs are available now. "All Turning Loose" (Feat. Lee Ving) and "My Name Is Bob" (Feat. Joey Shithead) will be on an exclusive 7” available on this tour.

“'All Turning Loose' seems to highlight those times in life that you just wanna pull your fuckin’ hair out! Lee Ving adds his pure brilliance...and it makes me so happy!” says Duff McKagan. “'My Name Is Bob' is a fun rocker that seemed to write itself one day. Having Joey Shithead be my compatriot along for the ride is one of the best things that could ever happen.”

“Witness the power and glory from Duff & Co on the forthcoming single 'All Turning Loose'," says Lee Ving. “Don’t miss it (especially with me singing on it)! Range War is honored to play upcoming shows with Duff McKagan this November. Keep an eye out for surprises! Don’t miss your chance to see Range War on its first tour in over 35 years! We look forward to seeing you all there!”

“Hey it was great to be invited to sing on 'My Name Is Bob',” says Joey Shithead. “It’s a great story about how messed up life can be for the average person. Duff hit the nail directly on the head with this one. My name is Joe but I’m glad to help kick ass in the name of Bob! Ya Hey!!!”

The US leg of McKagan’s Lighthouse Tour ’24 gets underway on November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club. Highlights include intimate shows at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL’s Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO’s Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will see support from Lee Ving’s Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed Fear founder’s groundbreaking country-punk outfit in over three decades.

Lighthouse Tour ‘24 then hits Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR’s Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA’s The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joey “Shithead” Keithley.

Tickets and VIP all announced dates are on sale now. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see duffonline.com/live. In addition, an exclusive line of Lighthouse Tour ’24 is currently available for worldwide pre-sale at shopglobal.duffonline.com/collections/lighthouse-tour-24

Tour dates:

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club †

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge †

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset †

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey ^

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox +

† with Lee Ving’s Range War

^ with Grace McKagan

+ with Joe “Joey Shithead” Keithley

Duff McKagan and his band wrapped the EK/UK leg of Lighthouse Tour ’24 earlier this week following sold-out stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden. Among the tour’s highlights was a very special guest appearance by Sex Pistols co-founding guitarist Steve Jones, at London, England’s Islington Assembly Hall that saw the two longtime friends (and Neurotic Outsiders bandmates) joining forces for electrifying renditions of Johnny Thunders’ "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" and David Bowie’s "Heroes", the latter of which can be viewed now at McKagan’s official YouTube channel. In addition, an exclusive Lighthouse Tour ’24 Recap video showcasing the run’s first week of shows is streaming now.

McKagan marked the start of Lighthouse Tour ’24 last month with the debut of a double-sided single including a distinctive cover of Bowie’s timeless "Heroes b/w "True To The Death Rock N Roll Ballad", both available now. "Heroes" is joined by an official visualizer.

In addition, McKagan recently announced Duff McKagan Live At Easy Street, a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl LP release of his hometown performance last December at Seattle, WA’s Easy Street Records, arriving for RSD Black Friday 2024 on November 29.

The limited-edition release features ten searing live tracks, including performances of songs from McKagan’s critically acclaimed third solo album, Lighthouse.

Tracklisting:

Intro by Matt Vaughn

"I Just Don’t Know"

"Chip Away"

"Longfeather"

"Fallen Ones"

"Tenderness"

"I Saw God On 10th Street"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"This Is The Song"

"Lighthouse"