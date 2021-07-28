E-FORCE To Release "Provocation" Single In August; Now Available To Pre-Save

Always striving to gather a relevant and talented group of names in it's catalog, Mighty Music recently announced the enlistment of E-Force, the band led by ex-Voivod vocalist/bassist Eric Forrest, into its ranks. The first release under this partnership will be E-Force's fifth studio album, Mindbender, to be released on November 19th, 2021.

Forrest comments: "Very proud to announce the fact that the new E-Force Mindbender release will be a collaboration/cooperation with Mighty Music. This s**t is going to kill you! Impulsive E-Force trademarks, with a side-order of Voivod! This dosage of mayhem is going to f**k you up! Not to mention, a hidden treasure... 'Insect 2021'! Beware...".

Mighty Music has checked in with the following update:

"Welcome to E-Forde 5.0. 'Provocation' is the first song releasing from the upcoming album of the band led by ex-Voivod vocalist/bassist Eric Forrest. It's a fast, thrash attack with the typical sci-fi sound and mood of E-Force. A great appetizer for the album, Mindbender, to be released later this year. The single is out August 6th, and you can pre-save it by clicking here.

E-Force was formed in Montreal, Canada in 2001 by vocalist/bassist, Eric Forrest, upon his departure from the legendary Canadian cyber metallers Voivod. In all Eric appeared on two studio masterpieces, Negatron and Phobos, on the live album, Voivod Lives and on the compilation: Kronik. When leaving Voivod, Forrest used his nickname, E-Force, as the name for his new band.

Labeled monsters of thrash, Eric Forrest’s wide array of musical influences and vocal capabilities set E-Force apart from the pack and ensure that this band is very original. E-Force released their debut album Evil Forces in 2003. Soon after Forrest relocated to France, resulting in a line-up change.

In 2008, E-Force released their follow-up, Modified Poison. The album further expanded the intensity of the band.

In 2014 the band released their third album The Curse, on Mausoleum Records. Curse was a concept album based on a collection of songs describing the power and temptation of, and obsession with the female race.

The fourth album was released in 2015 on Mausoleum Records: Demonikhol, lyrically another concept album with alcohol as the subject matter, illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing. Musically E-Force has become an intense and shatteringly percussive killing machine, driven by battering ram guitars, supporting Eric's primal screaming vocal assault.

In 2017, to celebrate the anniversary of Voivod’s legendary album Phobos, Forrest led a European tour performing songs from Negatron and Phobos albums by Voivod. The band assembled for that tour was operating under the name, E-Force Performing Voivod. In 2018 the tour was part of the Brutal Assault Festival (Czech Republic).

Throughout the band’s 20 year career (performing in 20 countries, 250+ shows and several festival appearances) as well as some guests on different E-Force albums (Glen Drover, Kristian Niemann), Eric will now return with the opus Mindbender, released in 2021 on Mighty Music Records and involving the E-Force Performing Voivod line-up: Patrick Friedrich on drums and Sébastien Chiffot on guitars. Mindbender will still be in the catchy vein characterizing the E-Force style, but will also add slower tempo parts and particular ambiences, making the connection with Eric’s venture as a cult member of Voivod.