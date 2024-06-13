EAGLES Confirm 4-Weekend Residency At Sphere In Las Vegas

Eagles have announced a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, featuring eight shows over four exclusive weekends from Friday, September 20 through Saturday, October 19. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 AM, PT, here.

Dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM, PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, June 20 at 10 AM, PT.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere – with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee presale packages go on sale beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 14 at 10 AM, PT at Eagles.vibee.com.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available, Tuesday, June 18, at 10 AM PT at here, and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.