Early MISFITS Drummer MANNY MARTINEZ Dead At 69

Consequence is reporting that Manny Martinez, an early drummer for the Misfits, has died as the age of 69.

Depending on the interpretation of the Misfits timeline, Martinez was either the first or second Misfits’ drummer, forming a lineup with classic members Jerry Only and Glenn Danzig. However, Martinez was definitely the first drummer to appear on an official recording with the band, and actually helped introduce Only and Danzig to one another.

Martinez’s friend Zach Rector shared the news of the drummer’s passing on Facebook:

“Going to miss you Brother Manny Martinez / A true living legend a student of Buddy Rich I remember Manny telling me Multiple occasions of Buddy bringing up his chops while coming up, & his stories of his family’s notorious bar …An Original Misfits period. All around stand up guy, talking always about working and the progress on my house I’d call him up & talk alot about carpentry issues & how I should figure out the reconfiguration of my upstairs of this old house of mine that was built in 1872…more than just a musician, artist & carpenter…he was my friend, Rest easy Manny."

Martinez’s lone Misfits credits are on the debut single “Cough/Cool” and its b-side “She”, released in 1977 (and included on the a self-titled compilation in 1996). He would go on to play some live shows with the band before exiting the group later that year.