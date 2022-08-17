ECHOES IN ETERNITY Issue “Reapers Release” Music Video

Adelaide’s Echoes In Eternity have dropped their video for “Reapers Release” on their official YouTube channel. Featuring ex members of Double Dragon, Acid Wolf, Closed Casket and Apophis , Echoes In Eternity have been smashing the content in the last 12 months - releasing their debut full length album Into The Negative through Dark Escapes Publishing and also dropping singles and covers songs of Faith No More, Marilyn Manson and Neil Young to name a few.

Earlier this year Echoes In Eternity parted ways with their original drummer Andy Parkinson and recruited former Closed Casket drummer Scott Belmont, in preparation to their debut festival appearance alongside Alestorm, King Parrot and Skeletal Remains at the upcoming Froth N Fury Festival in their hometown of Adelaide. Find tickets at frothandfuryfest.com.

Comments Bassist Jason Moon “It’s been a very busy few months with the lineup change and completing the video for ‘Reapers Release’. The video was a fun process, we worked with local hip hop videographer Shagz and it was great fun shooting the video. The song itself is lyrically dark, and deals with the topic of suicide but from the point of view of immediate family at the scene first responders and the cleanup team. We can’t wait to get on the stage with all the other incredible acts on the line up.”