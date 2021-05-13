ECHOES IN ETERNITY Reveal New FEAR FACTORY-Inspired Track "To Show Resilience Deletes Humiliation"; Audio

Adelaide, Australia's Echoes In Eternity have released a new song, "To Show Resilience Deletes Humiliation". Listen below.

Says the band: "The song was inspired by Fear Factory after a conversation of how much the band loves the band. We sent a link to the band and they responded on Twitter.

Guitarist Aidan comments “We were thrilled the band took the time to listen to our song and comment publicly. Fear Factory and in particular Dino Cazares is a huge influence on me as a guitarist, and we can’t wait to hear their new album."

Formed in January 2021, Echoes In Eternity have released their debut EP Time Is Distance through Adelaide label IDIGLIG Digital Records.

Featuring Lee Gardiner (ex-Double Dragon / Entanglement ) on vocals and Aidan Cibich (Apophis) on lead guitar, the band have a created a modern take on melodic death metal influenced by Dark Tranquillity, Mr Bungle, Hatebreed snd Soilwork. Lyrically the band explore subjects like grief, depression and have a strong anti-suicide message in attempt to uplift the listener.

Echoes In Eternity are currently working on their as yet unnamed debut album, while also releasing more singles over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.