ECONOLINE CRUSH - "We Are In The Final Stages Of Finishing Our Latest Album"

Trevor Hurst, frontman and founder of veteran Canadian alterantive / rock / industrial band Econoline Crush has checked in with an update on the band's current activities. Check it out below.

Econoline Crush was formed in 1992 and have released five studio albums. They achieved platinum status with the 1997 album, The Devil You Know, and received Juno Award nominations in 1995 and 1998.

Econoline Crush released a new single, "Fight Like The Devil", at the end of 2020, which is available digitally here. Check it out below.

Hurst: "While quarantined during the ongoing pandemic I found myself watching a lot of television, just to witness so many tragic events leaving people feeling like they weren’t being heard, let alone respected and equal. These events led to activists and protesters taking to the streets in frustration, and we stand with them. 'Fight Like The Devil' was written for those brave souls who march and protest so we can dream of a future where we all have an opportunity to pursue our dreams and live our lives without fear of intimidation or discrimination.

Delivering their single "Get Out Of The Way", on indie start-up Amalien Records, the band checked in with the following update:.

“We decided to re-record 'Get Out Of The Way' (from 2008) to launch our deal with Amalien Records. We think the song suits the times we live in, and helps amplify the voices of those trying to build a better world for everyone. It just felt like the perfect song for this moment in time," says Trevor.

Despite their absence the sound of Econoline Crush is still there, but now with a more transformed and enhanced resonance.

“There's still the industrial sound,” adds Trevor, “but it's drifted towards more classic elements of rock. We're evolving into a more organic direction. The songs are taking a lead role.”

Adaptable as well, the band is a full-on rock assault, with gritty guitars and crashing percussion, but they can also switch to acoustic, soulful rock in a moment’s notice. Entering a new era of production as well, Econoline Crush takes classic rock, industrial and electronica, and melds it to create something both unique and appealing to their legacy of fans, and new music fans of today.