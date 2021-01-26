EDDIE VAN HALEN - A Jawa Plays "Eruption" In Stop Motion Animation Tribute

Eddie Van Halen and Star Wars together in the same video clip. What's not to love?

Check out the tribute to Eddie below, courtesy of YouTube user Thomas J Yagodinski:

"A Jawa Plays Eruption: A Tribute to Edward Van Halen is exactly that!! This was an extremely FUN way to pay respects to a musical legend and to also challenge myself to recreate Eddie's amazing solo, frame by frame via stop motion animation. Is it perfect? Of course not, that's impossible and nothing ever is.

The Jawa is a stop motion puppet I fabricated and the guitar is the 1:4 scale (16 inch) Mini Guitar (#EVH-004) that I further customized. The set... well, that's from / for something entirely different! Hope you have as fun watching as I had creating..."