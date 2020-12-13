EDDIE VAN HALEN Cremated; Ashes Given To WOLFGANG VAN HALEN To Honour His Final Wishes

TMZ is reporting that Eddie Van Halen was cremated 22 days after he died (on October 6th) according to Eddie's death certificate. The ashes went to his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Sources tell TMZ that one of Eddie's final wishes was for the ashes to be strewn off the coast of Malibu, California. Read the report here.

Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

In an interview with The Oakland Press, Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, was asked if he has started to go through his dad's tape vaults?

Says Wolfgang: "No, that's not gonna happen for a long time. I have no idea what's in there that would be worth releasing; To a certain extent my dad released all the good stuff. Even without the intention to release, I want to archive it properly and digitize it so everything is safe for years to come. It's going to be an incredibly difficult process and a very long process to do properly. I think when a very important musician passes you usually see right away the compilations of unreleased music that maybe should have stayed unreleased, and it just seems like a cash grab to take hold of the moment. I've always disagreed with that, so if we're ever gonna do anything with the vault I want to make sure we do it right and do something that dad would be OK with. So I humbly ask the Van Halen fan base to not hold their breath on this, because you'll pass out."

Photo by Mark Gromen