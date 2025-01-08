EDGE OF PARADISE To Release Prophecy Album In March; Official Music Video For Lead Single "Death Note" Streaming

With acclaimed albums like Universe (2019), The Unknown (2021) and Hologram (2023), as well as blockbuster tours with the likes of Lacuna Coil, DragonForce and Amaranthe, Los Angeles based cinematic hard rockers, Edge Of Paradise, have strongly established themselves on the heavy music scene. Today they are pleased to unveil their epic sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, Prophecy, arriving March 7.

On Prophecy, Edge Of Paradise rage against the existential crisis of what is commonly known as “The Singularity,” the prophesized moment in time in which humanity loses control of artificial intelligence, leading to potentially cataclysmic shifts to life as we know it. Band mastermind and enigmatic frontwoman Margarita Monet combats this grim prediction with her vulnerable, self-effacing lyricism, and striking artwork featured on the cover and accompanying earbook. Co-produced with Mike Plotnikoff (Nita Strauss, Apocalyptica, Daughtry, Three Days Grace), mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Evergrey), and incorporated for the first time, 8-string guitars, Prophecy packs extreme firepower for Edge Of Paradise’s most intense voyage yet.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unleashes the melodically soaring “Death Note”, a thunderous anthem built on big riffs and harmonious hooks, urging listeners to escape their technological confines and reconnect with humanity. The official music video, directed by Monet, features high quality special effects and deeply immersive sets and costumes, transporting viewers into the band’s rich narrative universe at the Edge Of Paradise.

Monet says about the single: “Death Note’ is an intense battle for identity and connection, powered by soaring melodies and an aggressive sound. In a world where digital forces aim to seize control, and greed and conquest have dehumanized existence and stripped away individuality, two souls stand in defiance. Together, they fight to preserve the essence of being alive. Bound by loyalty, determination and human spirit, they risk everything to stand united against the rising tide of control to reclaim what it means to be truly human.”

Check out the official music video for “Death Note” below.

Prophecy kicks off in explosive fashion with opening track “Death Note”, a bombastic crash through apathetic walls encouraging listeners to break free from their technological isolation, and embrace connection with others over numb comfort alone. “Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)”, cranks up the intensity with an irresistible driving pulse propelled even further by an infectiously dancy chorus. A raucous fight for authenticity and self-realization, “Prophecy Unbound” careens through claustrophobically tight riffage, blossoming into a lush and cathartic belt-along chorus. The winding serpentine melodies of “Falling Light” explode with Monet’s venomous soaring vocals, dancing around ethereal synth textures, enveloping listeners in a sonic gothic cathedral. Released earlier this year, lead single “Rogue (Aim For The Kill)”, is a full throttle industrial rock track about perseverance in the face of seeming unbeatable adversity. “The Other Side Of Fear” is an energized rager built on pulsating dance beats and features a standout guitar solo from composer and commander in shred Dave Bates. Prophecy takes a stand against indifference, encouraging listeners to go outside, cry, and embrace all the uncomfortable parts of life that make us human, before comfort driven apathy driven by addictive algorithms bring about our demise.

Prophecy will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold AV Translucent (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 200)

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with fans, Prophecy will release alongside the highly anticipated follow up to the band’s graphic novel Hologram and Slaves to Forever.

Pre-order Prophecy here.

Prophecy tracklisting:

"Death Note"

"Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)" ( feat. Ben V. from Ludovico)

"Prophecy Unbound"

"Sad Life Of A Rose"

"Rogue (Aim For The Kill)"

"Hear Me"

"The Other Side Of Fear"

"Martyr (Monster)"

"Relive Again"

"Falling Light"

"Death Note" video:

"Rogue (Aim For The Kill)" video:

Shortly after the release, Edge Of Paradise will hit the road supporting Delain on their North American headline tour alongside fellow labelmates Xandria. Edge Of Paradise is one of the most exciting bands out there, continuously pushing the envelope musically while welcoming and connecting with fans all over the world.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

10 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

15 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

19 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

20 - Toronto, ON - Axis

21 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

23 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

28 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live



Edge Of Paradise is:

Margarita Monet - Vocals, Keys

Dave Bates - Guitars

Kenny Lockwood - Bass

Jamie Moreno - Drums

Doug Weiand - Guitars

(Photo - Brendan Flavin)