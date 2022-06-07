EINHERJER Announce First Live Album, Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends); "West Coast Groove" Live Video Posted

Norse metal legends, Einherjer, announce the upcoming release of their first live album, Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends), out August 5 via Napalm Records in vinyl (strictly limited to 300 copies) and digital formats.

Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) was recorded in the band’s hometown of Haugesund in February of last year at their North Star (2021) album release shows, and follows the release of said full length, which was acclaimed both by fans and media alike. Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) not only includes songs from North Star, but beautifully sums up Einherjer’s discography, offering a live gem satisfying both new and current fans and Viking metal legions beyond.

To give a first glimpse of what can be expected of the live album, Einherjer have released the new live version of their single “West Coast Groove”, originally on North Star, along with a music video. Riddled with even huskier live vocals, the powerful track combines old school vibes with dark Viking metal atmosphere that brings the tension of a live concert into your living room.

Einherjer on the live version of “West Coast Groove”: "With no gigs in a year and new blood in our ranks, we recorded the two hometown release shows just to get an idea of what we sounded like live in 2021. It only took one listen to realize that our fans would appreciate this as much as we did. Einherjer live is an energetic experience. We want to let everyone hear that, so here's our first live album, recorded live on our home turf in front of many familiar faces. The document of a great evening!"

World-renowned Norsemen Einherjer have returned to unleash their fantastic, grim sound once more. Founded in 1993, the metal veterans have spent nearly 30 years making their mark on the Viking metal genre with eight studio albums and two EPs. This year, the band even reached another benchmark, earning a nomination for a Spellemann Award – the most important music prize in their home country of Norway.

Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) sets off with great opener “West Coast Groove” from their most recent studio album, North Star (2021). Next, “The Spirit Of A Thousand Years” showcases Einherjer’s technical songwriting sophistication with the finest guitar solos, while “The Blood & The Iron” offers bursting, intense energy and “Kill The Flame” lures with its characteristic riffage. But the band doesn’t stop with more recent songs. After visiting several other favorites, the band soon returns to days of yore with tracks like “Dragons Of The North” and “Ballad Of The Swords” from their 1996 debut full-length Dragons Of The North, before closing with turn-of-the-century banger “Ironbound” and classic tune “Far Far North”. The live contrast between their formative hits and more recent orchestrations clearly proves that the band has remained true to themselves throughout the decades, continually delivering an authentic sound.

Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Crystal Clear Sky Blue VInyl & Poster (strictly limited to 300 copies)

- Digital Full Length Live Album

Tracklisting:

"West Coast Groove"

"The Spirit Of A Thousand Years"

"The Blood & The Iron"

"Kill The Flame"

"Nidstong"

"Stars"

"Mine Våpen Mine Ord"

"Nord & Ner"

"Spre Vingene"

"Ballad Of The Swords"

"Dragons Of The North"

"Ironbound"

"Far Far North"

Lineup:

Gerhard Storesund - Drums, Keyboards

Frode Glesnes - Vocals, Guitar & Bass

Ole Sønstabø - Lead Guitars

Tom Enge - Guitars, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Jørgen Freim)