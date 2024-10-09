ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classic "Evil Woman" Gets Cover Treatment From DURAN DURAN; Lyric Video

With North American shows and the release of their recently announced Danse Macabre - De Luxe album fast approaching, Duran Duran have today unveiled one of their new bonus tracks: a cover of the Electric Light Orchestra classic, "Evil Woman" - out now on BMG/Tape Modern.

It sees Duran Duran add their signature disco flair to ELO’s original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime Duran Duran guitarist, Dom Brown, and Simon Le Bon’s unmistakable vocals.

Listen here. Watch the official lyric video for "Evil Woman" below.

Coming a year after the release of their celebrated album, Danse Macabre, the revamped Deluxe version is set for digital release on October 11, with the CD version confirmed for release on October 25 via Tape Modern under exclusive license to BMG. It features three new bonus tracks: "Evil Woman", "New Moon (Dark Phase)", featuring Andy Taylor, and a new instrumental titled "Masque of the Pink Death".

Just in time for Halloween, Danse Macabre - De Luxe also features the original collection of 13 songs, including haunting covers of Billie Eilish’s "Bury A Friend", Talking Heads’ "Psycho Killer" featuring Victoria De Angelis, The Rolling Stones’ "Paint It Black", and The Specials’ "Ghost Town", plus new versions of Duran Duran classics from their own catalog. Guest artists include producer, guitarist, and composer Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin , and former Duran Duran band members Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo. Exquisitely packaged, the record features images adapted from a collection of authentic vintage séance photos that band member Nick Rhodes sourced at auction.