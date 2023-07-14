ELLEFSON-SOTO / ARTHEMIS Guitarist ANDY MARTONGELLI To Release Ultradead Album This Month; DAVID ELLEFSON Makes Guest Appearance

On July 21, Andy Martongelli, guitarist of Arthemis and Ellefson-Soto, will release his brand new solo album, Ultradead,, following his succesful debut album, Spiral Motion.

Ultradead will be available digitally through major online stores, plus available on CD, high quality download, and very limited special merchandising that you will soon get directly from Andy's official here, or at the merch table on Andy's upcoming tour dates.

The 10-track album continues Andy’s on-going evolution with hook-laden melodies, fiery solos, heavy guitar riffs with no compromise. This is built atop a formidable rhythmic foundation laid down by the amazing Paolo Caridi (Ellefson) on drums, Andy himself on Bass guitar on most of the songs except for some very powerful guests as the great David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth, Kings of Thrash, Dieth) playing on "Save Us" and the amazing Giorgio JT Terenziani (Arthemis) playing on the title-track "Ultradead" together with extraordinary Alby Pizy Patuzzo on drums. Andy plays all the keyboards & synth arrangements / orchestrations, electronic loops on the album except for "Colossus" and "Hands of Fury" featuring the talented Enrico Kyoto Marchiotto on keyboards.

"Not only they are awesome talented Musicians that I'm honored to call true friends. They understand my vision of Music and the chemistry between us is so strong and real, that you can feel it, touch it on these songs!," says Andy.

“With Ultradead I really focused on melody, power, composition and layering in order to 'say' something meaningful with my Guitar and let her do the talking. I literally want to 'tell a timeless story' to who listens to my Music, so once again, I pushed myself as much as I could and I can tell I'm very proud of how this album flows and sonically screams at the same time...” says Martongelli. “Music has always been very important in my life so the message is always clear, punchy and meaningful. I'm grateful I can play Guitar every day and spread good loud energy. That's always the main goal!

“Ultradead relates to myself but at the same time, to many people in this world; you sleep few hours every night, you have a strong dream, life is great and sometimes can be very tough but you do your best, you feel like a zombie...but you keep the flame alive, you find the strenght and the magic to let this dream be real...and suddenly you become a true ULTRAdead, because, no matter what...you want it! I wanna thank all my friends, my fellow musicians and crew, fans, endorsements, and the music community for the amazing support and inspiration."

Ultradead was mixed and mastered by London-based producer and engineer Alessio Garavello at "Rogue Studios", Wembley UK.

“Alessio did a fantastic work on this album. The friendship is strong and we’ve outdone themselves again...til the next time.”

As with any true artist, Andy remains driven by the desire to discover new ways to express himself through the music. “I’ve been releasing music for many years, and I always feel re-energized when we talk about a new album, a new song. It's always a new challenging adventure and I always make sure I give 100% for me and for the fans who trust my Music through the years! I have so much more to say as a musician, and I hope you’ll join me for the Ultradead ride.”

Tracklisting:

"Army Of Darkness"

"Colossus"

"Ultradead"

"My Last Tears"

"Battle On The Ice"

"Save Us"

"Facemelt"

"Vertigo"

"Hands Of Fury"

"Embers"

(Photo - Annalisa Russo Photography)