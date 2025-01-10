ELVENKING Release New Single / Video "Luna"

On April 11, Italian pagan/folk metal masters, Elvenking, will release their new full-length, Reader Of The Runes - Luna, via Reaper Entertainment. The album marks the spectacular conclusion to the Reader Of The Runes trilogy, immersing listeners in a magical universe filled with mystery, hope, and darkness.

The band has released the new single, "Luna", which serves as the emotional centerpiece of the album and perfectly embodies Elvenking's essence. Guitarist and songwriter Aydan describes the song as "a piece that shows Elvenking in its purest form – epic, powerful, and filled with deep emotion."

Check out the official video below.

With Reader Of The Runes - Luna, Elvenking once again proves their mastery in storytelling and creating musical worlds that transport the listener to another dimension. The first single from the album, "Throes Of Atonement," was released last week. Damna describes the song as “flaming and uplifting — a perfect introduction to the final stage of our epic saga.”

Watch the official visualizer for the track below.

Reader Of The Runes - Luna pre-orders began on January 8 at the new Elvenking band shop, here.

Reader Of The Runes - Luna tracklisting:

"Season Of The Owl"

"Luna"

"Gone Epoch"

"Stormcarrier"

"Starbath"

"On These Haunted Shores"

"The Ghosting"

"Throes Of Atonement"

"The Weeping"

"Reader Of The Runes - Book II"

"Throes Of Atonement" visualizer:

Elvenking lineup:

Damna - vocals

Aydan - guitar

Headmatt - guitar

Jakob - bass

Lethien - violin

Symohn - drums

(Photo - Cunene)