EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL - The Complete Collection 3CD Box Set Available In April

Spirit of Unicorn Music are proud to announce the release of Emerson, Lake & Powell - The Complete Collection, a 3CD box set which pays a fitting tribute to the power and creativity of this all-too-brief powerhouse collaboration.

In the early 1980’s, many of the established progressive rock artists were experiencing a rough ride. The musical landscape was changing. The arrival of punk rock and new wave meant that for many, the grand, creative indulgences which were de rigueur throughout the 1970’s, were fast becoming outdated. During a time of rapid change, bands had to adapt to survive. By 1979, Emerson Lake & Palmer, one of the biggest bands in the world during the 1970’s, were struggling and quietly called time on their once supergroup status band.

Having both explored solo careers, come 1984 Keith Emerson (The Nice, Emerson, Lake & Palmer) and Greg Lake (King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer) were considering their next move. Carl Palmer (PM, Asia, Emerson, Lake & Palmer) was busy enjoying enormous success with Asia. Thus, the legendary Cozy Powell (Rainbow, Whitesnake) stepped in to occupy the drum stool.

“When Cozy came in, he really dazzled us. We didn’t intend to put the group back together but he was such a good technical drummer and such a good performer, we thought it might be a good idea to go back out with a new version of the band,” Greg Lake told the LA Times back in 1986. And so, Emerson, Lake & Powell came to pass.

This 3CD box set includes the band’s one and only studio release: Emerson, Lake & Powell, featuring three bonus tracks. Also included is their live album, Live In Concert and a CD of rehearsals, The Sprocket Sessions, which has previously only been released as a bootleg.

All material included in the box set has been re-mastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce. It is also presented with an enhanced booklet with sleeve notes written by Prog Magazine editor, Jerry Ewing.

If you are a fan of ELP, you cannot afford to have this part of Emerson and Lake’s history missing from your collection.

The last word goes to Ewing, who says “Savor the music. We’re unlikely to ever see their like again.”

Pre-orders for Emerson, Lake & Powell can now be placed via Cherry Red Records, here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: Emerson Lake And Powell

"The Score"

"Learning To Fly"

"The Miracle"

"Touch And Go"

"Love Blind"

"Step Aside"

"Lay Down Your Guns"

"Mars, The Bringer Of War"

Bonus Tracks:

"The Loco-Motion" - B-Side

"Vacant Possession" - B-Side

"The Score" - Single Edit



Disc Two: The Sprocket Sessions

"The Score"

"Learning To Fly"

"The Miracle"

"Knife Edge"

"Tarkus"

"Pictures At An Exhibition"

"Lucky Man"

"Still, You Turn Me On"

"Love Blind"

"Mars Bringer Of War"

"Touch & Go"

"Pirates"



Disc Three: Live In Concert

"The Score"

"Touch & Go"

"Knife Edge"

"Pirates"

"From The Beginning"

"Lucky Man"

"Fanfare For The Common Man"

"Mars, The Bringer Of War" / Drum Solo

"Medley"

"Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression)"

"America"

"Rondo"

Emerson, Lake & Powell were:

Greg Lake: guitar, bass and vocals

Keith Emerson: keyboards

Cozy Powell: drums