END To Release The Sin Of Human Frailty Album In October; "Gaping Wounds Of Earth" Music Video Posted

End - guitarist Will Putney, vocalist Brendan Murphy, guitarist Gregory Thomas, bassist Jay Pepito, and drummer Matt Guglielmo - will release their second album The Sin Of Human Frailty on October 27 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for the enraged first singe, "Gaping Wounds Of Earth". Watch the clip below.

"'Gaping Wounds Of Earth' is a jarring and chaotic exploration into what it feels like to be uncomfortable in your own skin," the band says. "The spiral of a broken human continues. As in all our work, there is no light at the end of this tunnel."

End initially materialized during 2017. The group's From the Unforgiving Arms of God EP spawned the fan favorite "Necessary Death," and lead to a signing with label Closed Casket Activities. Highlighted by "Covet Not" and "Absence," the band bulldozed the senses with their 2020 full-length debut, Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face.

In 2023, the members congregated once again to write and recorded what would become this sophomore release. "Part of the goal was to do things our way," states Putney. "We didn't want to lean on our influences too heavily, whether it's in terms of production, guitar tone, arrangement, or other elements. We were like, 'Let's just make a record that sounds like End.' I feel like there's more of an identity to the band than there has ever been on this record."

The final result is a unique blend of HM2 driven grind and metallic hardcore cross over with moments of Industrial chaos over ten tracks. Featuring guest vocal appearances by J.R. Hayes (Pig Destroyer), Debbie Gough (Heriot), and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), this Graphic Nature Audio recording clocks in over 30 minutes of unhinged aggression and grind.

Produced and engineered by Will Putney and featuring the art of Alex Eckman-Lawn, this release pushes the complexity of End, both sonically and visually. Vinyl comes packaged in a ten panel die-cut jacket, pressed on deluxe colored vinyl and with a digital download code.

The Sin Of Human Frailty tracklisting:

"A Predator Yourself"

"Gaping Wounds Of Earth"

"The Sin Of Human Frailty"

"Thaw"

"Embodiment Of Grief"

"Twice Devoured Kill"

"Worthless Is The Lamb"

"Hollow Urn"

"Infest"

"Leper"

"Gaping Wounds Of Earth" video: