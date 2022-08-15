ENEMY EYES Feat. JOHNNY GIOELI Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; "Here We Are" Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Enemy Eyes, a new melodic metal band fronted by vocalist Johnny Gioeli (Hardline, Axel Rudi Pell, Crush 40). Johnny is currently putting the finishing touches on Enemy Eyes' debut album, which will be released this fall.

In the meantime, the band is pleased to present their debut single, "Here We Are" for your listening pleasure. Stream it on your preferred digital music service, and/or below.

Of note, this will be Gioeli's 100th official release as a recording artist after decades of multi-platinum, gold, and critically acclaimed albums. A true landmark recording in his discography and also the beginning of a new chapter.

Johnny Gioeli first came to prominence with Hardline, a melodic hard rock band that he formed with his brother Joey and which famously featured Journey guitarist Neal Schon on the band's debut album, Double Eclipse. Johnny has continued to front Hardline since the release of their debut album in 1992, including their most recent release, 2021's Heart, Mind And Soul. In addition to Hardline, Johnny has been fronting both German guitarist Axel Rudi Pell's solo band and Japanese-American band Crush 40 since 1998. He also released his first solo album, One Voice in 2018.

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Vocals

Marcos Rodrigues - Guitar

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, Keyboards

Fabio Alessandrini - Drums