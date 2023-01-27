ENFORCED To Release War Remains Album In April; "Ultra-Violence" Single Streaming

On April 28, Enforced will release their third full-length, War Remains (32 minutes of aggressive, no-frills thrash!), via Century Media Records. For a first preview of this record, the new single "Ultra-Violence" can be heard below.

Knox Colby (vocals) comments: "'War Remains' is a scathing perception of the modern crumbling world. Humanity seems imprisoned by its violent and chaotic nature; boiling over and doubling down on its own ignorance. The album contemplates and reflects upon the blight with cyclical themes rotating through the songs. It's a hammer hitting a raw nerve."

Will Wagstaff (guitars) adds: "This record ('War Remains') is furious. If you aren't in the mood to circle pit, head bang, disrupt the neighbors, etc. don't put this thing on. From the second the needle touches the record, you are in for about 32 minutes of a non-stop, no frills, indiscriminate ass kicking. Toss out the samples, ambiance, and nonsense. All we need are JCM800s and some V30s to deliver inexorable riffage."

"We didn't overthink anything," says Enforced front-man Knox Colby, describing the ethic that went into the making of the Richmond, Virginia-based quintet's third album, War Remains. "It's all very straight forward, no bells and whistles production-wise. It's almost ten minutes shorter than our last record and packs ten times more of a punch."

Blazing out of the pandemic, Enforced carved a trail throughout North America and Europe, sharing stages with the likes of Obituary, Municipal Waste and Exhumed as well as festivals like Maryland Deathfest and France's Hellfest. With that bloodied road behind them, Enforced set metallic standard with their power-of-the-riff-wreck-your-neck take on classic thrash and crossover hardcore from the same pissed-off hometown womb that had given the world the likes of GWAR and Lamb of God.

Teaming with Richmond-based producer, Ricky Olson, with mixing help from Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Kreator), the band delivered on every iota of extreme aggression they've flexed since their inception in 2016. War Remains is the sound of Enforced pushing themselves to the next level: a serrated-edge classic. "It has the intensity of At the Walls (2019) but is more mature than Kill Grid (2021)," Colby explains. "It has that tenacity of us live. It spills through the record. If you're a fan of really aggressive music, you're gonna love it. It's seething!"

War Remains is available for pre-order in various formats, here.

War Remains tracklisting:

"Aggressive Menace"

"The Quickening"

"Hanged By My Hand"

"Avarice"

"War Remains"

"Mercy Killing Fields"

"Nation Of Fear"

"Ultra-Violence"

"Starve"

"Empire"

"Ultra-Violence" visualizer:

Lineup:

Knox Colby - Vocals

Will Wagstaff - Guitars

Zach Monahan - Guitars

Ethan Gensurowsky - Bass

Alex Bishop - Drums

(Photo - Jacky Flav)