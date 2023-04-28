ENFORCED – War Remains Album Out Now; Video For Title Track Streaming

Enforced has released their third full-length, War Remains, via Century Media Records. For a preview of this record, the new video for the title track (directed by Dan Wagner) can be seen below:

Vocalist Knox Colby states: "The song 'War Remains' stresses the complimentary nature of war alongside peace, rather than two opposing sides of a spectrum. War is ever present and forever constant...

"Meanwhile, the album 'War Remains' details the decay and breakdown of modern society, along with insight about the cyclical nature of decay and subsequent growth. Biting through at just over 30min, it's a caustic warning; cautioning you of those who seek to undermine you.

"We hope you enjoy the album as much as we did writing and recording it. Hope you pick up a copy, we'll see you at the gig, let's rock."

This summer, Enforced will hit the road with Venom Inc. and Acid Witch for a tour across the USA - featuring Exhumed and Wormwitch at select shows.

Tour dates:

June

22 - Trees - Dallas, TX *

23 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX *

24 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX *

25 - Jakes Backroom - Lubbock, TX *

26 - Rock House - El Paso, TX *

27 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ *

28 - Nile - Phoenix, AZ *

29 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA *

30 - Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

July

1 - Full Circle Brewing - Fresno, CA *

2 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA *

3 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR **

5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA **

7 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT**

8 - The Lincoln - Cheyanne, WY **

9 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO **

* - Exhumed

** - Wormwitch

"We didn't overthink anything," says Knox Colby, describing the ethic that went into the making of the Richmond, Virginia-based quintet's third album, War Remains. "It's all very straight forward, no bells and whistles production-wise. It's almost ten minutes shorter than our last record and packs ten times more of a punch."

Blazing out of the pandemic, Enforced carved a trail throughout North America and Europe, sharing stages with the likes of Obituary, Municipal Waste and Exhumed as well as festivals like Maryland Deathfest and France's Hellfest. With that bloodied road behind them, Enforced set metallic standard with their power-of-the-riff-wreck-your-neck take on classic thrash and crossover hardcore from the same pissed-off hometown womb that had given the world the likes of GWAR and Lamb of God.

Teaming with Richmond-based producer, Ricky Olson, with mixing help from Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Kreator), the band delivered on every iota of extreme aggression they've flexed since their inception in 2016. War Remains is the sound of Enforced pushing themselves to the next level: a serrated-edge classic. "It has the intensity of At the Walls (2019) but is more mature than Kill Grid (2021)," Colby explains. "It has that tenacity of us live. It spills through the record. If you're a fan of really aggressive music, you're gonna love it. It's seething!"

War Remains is available for pre-order in various formats, here.

War Remains tracklisting:

"Aggressive Menace"

"The Quickening"

"Hanged By My Hand"

"Avarice"

"War Remains"

"Mercy Killing Fields"

"Nation Of Fear"

"Ultra-Violence"

"Starve"

"Empire"

"Hanged By My Hand" video:

"Ultra-Violence" visualizer:

Lineup:

Knox Colby - Vocals

Will Wagstaff - Guitars

Zach Monahan - Guitars

Ethan Gensurowsky - Bass

Alex Bishop - Drums

(Photo - Jacky Flav)