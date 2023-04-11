ENFORCER Unveils Experience Nostalgia Virtual Room

Enforcer has returned with an exciting surprise, just three weeks prior to the release of their new album Nostalgia. True to the album's name, the talented Swedes have crafted an unforgettable experience that transports their fans on a captivating journey through time. Specifically, they take their listeners back to the glorious ‘80s, an era that holds a special place in the hearts of every heavy metal enthusiast.

The band is thrilled to present Experience Nostalgia, a virtual room that immerses metal fans in the sights, sounds, and sensations of the 80s, invoking waves of nostalgia in all who venture inside. This digital world is based on the band's own inspirations, featuring a wealth of captivating content that is sure transport visitors back to that era.

The virtual room itself is a representation of a typical metal fan's bedroom from the ‘80s, overflowing with classic items that were essential back then. The remarkable feature of this experience is that items can be explored, revealing a treasure trove of exclusive content from Enforcer. Experience Nostalgia will prepare fans, as well as the entire metal community, for the upcoming album Nostalgia.

Be a part of Experience Nostalgia here.

Enforcer's Olof Wikstrand comments: “We’re excited to show you a virtual experience full of our inspiration and memories. Welcome in!"

Olof Wikstrand previously stated: "We’re super happy to announce the first new music in four years! Heavy metal is ‘Coming Alive’. After the experimental Zenith we feel securely back to our roots again with another uncompromising heavy metal album for the masses. Nostalgia is a heavy metal trip of 13 aggressive heavy metal anthems. It’s recorded and mixed in analogue fashion in Hvergelmer Studios, Arvika and produced yet again by the band and with some help from long time producer Rikard Löfgren. The artwork is made by the insanely talented Adam Burke."

Pre-order or pre-save the Nostalgia album here.

Tracklisting:

"Armageddon"

"Unshackle Me"

"Coming Alive"

"Heartbeats"

"Demon"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Nostalgia"

"No Tomorrow"

"At The End Of The Rainbow"

"Metal Supremacia"

"White Lights In The USA"

"Keep The Flame Alive"

"When The Thunder Roars (Cross Fire)"

"Nostalgia" video:

"Coming Alive" video: