England’s TURIN Signs With MNRK Music Group

MNRK Music Group has signed English band Turin to its Heavy roster in a new, worldwide deal.

MNRK SVP Scott Givens, says, “We are excited for Turin to join our Heavy roster. The band has consistently released uncompromising, powerful music, and fans will love their new project.”

Turin says, “This new partnership came from working with Lewis Johns on the production of our forthcoming single, ‘The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing,’ and he saw something unique and introduced us to the MNRK Heavy team. Since that introduction everything has changed for us, we've got an incredibly dedicated team behind us who have provided so much support and guidance over the last 12 months. We are so grateful to the MNRK Heavy team and can't wait to push this album out, hit the road and bring a whole new level of heavy metal to you all!"

Influenced by a diverse range of extreme music subgenres, Turin are known for their bludgeoning live shows, earning them Kerrang’s MCN Live Award.

Turin have appeared at some of the UK’s top festivals such as Bloodstock Open Air and Techfest. Their riveting live performances have led to support for acts like Martyr Defiled, Decapitated, Within Destruction, Hacktavist, Ingested, SikTh, Origin and Dragged Into Sunlight.

(Photo – JWA Creations)