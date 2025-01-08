ENSIFERUM Premier "The Howl" Music Video

Finnish folk metal goliaths, Ensiferum, today unveil their official video for “The Howl”. The track is taken from their Winter Storm full-length, out now on Metal Blade Records.

Says the band: "Winter Storm has been out for a few months now, so how about we release a new video? The official music video for 'The Howl' is here, and it’s as wild as the track itself! Watch it now."

Ensiferum's Winter Storm was produced by Janne Joutsenniemi, mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, and includes guest appearances by Lassi Logrén on Nyckelharpa and violin and Mikko Mustonen on orchestration as well as Eleine's Madeleine Liljestam who provides all vocals on "Scars In My Heart".

Order here.

Winter Storm tracklisting:

"Aurora"

"Winter Storm Vigilantes"

"Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife"

"Fatherland"

"Scars In My Heart" (feat. Madeleine Liljestam)

"Resistentia"

"The Howl"

"From Order To Chaos"

"Leniret Coram Tempestate"

"Victorious"

"Six Ribbons" (Jon English Cover) *

"Lambada" (Kaoma Cover) *

* Special Edition Bonus Track

"Fatherland" video:

"Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" lyric video:

"Winter Storm Vigilantes" video:

Ensiferum will join their comrades in Korpiklaani for a 2025 North American co-headlining tour. The journey runs from February 27 in Boston, Massachusetts through March 30 in Brooklyn, New York. Additional support will be provided by Trollfest and NiNi.

Comments bassist/vocalist Sami Hinkka, "Hi folks! It's been way too long since we rocked with our North American brothers and sister but the wait is over! It's an honor to join forces with Korpiklaani, Trollfest and NiNi! This tour will bring the ultimate folk metal mayhem to your city! Definitely a party you don't wanna miss. See you in the pit!"

Tour dates:

February

27 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

28 - Salle Montaigne - Quebec City, QC

March

1 - Beanfield - Montreal, QC

2 - Overflow - Ottawa, ON

3 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

4 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

5 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

6 - Outset - Chicago, IL

7 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

9 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

11 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

13 - Goldfield Roseville - Sacramento, CA

14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

15 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

16 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

17 - Nile - Phoenix, AZ

18 - Sunshine - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

21 - Granada - Dallas, TX

22 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

23 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

25 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

26 - Masquerade Heaven - Atlanta, GA

27 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

29 - Lovedraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

30 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

Ensiferum lineup:

Petri Lindroos - vocals, guitars

Markus Toivonen - guitars, vocals

Sami Hinkka - bass, vocals

Janne Parviainen - drums

Pekka Montin - keyboards, vocals

(Photo - Svetlana Goncharova)