ENSLAVED Announce Norwegian Big Band Tour 2021

Enslaved are proud to announce a string of very special Norwegian tour dates, dubbed the Big Band Tour 2021. Joining them this October will be fellow Bergner's, the psychedelic rock band Shaman Elephant, who will perform twice each night.

Each evening will launch with Shaman Elephant's opening performance, followed by a unique headline event - Enslaved's set will also feature Shaman Elephant, with a total of 9 musicians gracing the stage. Every show promises a rare setlist featuring songs that have never previously been performed live, and some new interpretations of fan-favourites.

Ivar Bjørnson comments: "We are as always moving ahead, ever trying to expand the Enslaved universe, and to challenge ourselves as a unit and as individual musicians. Some of the most exciting and learning experience come from collaborations with other artists; within all sorts of artistic expressions - sonic, visual, philosophical and so on ad infinitum.

For the Enslaved Big Band Norwegian Tour (at least that is where we start) we have invited the brilliant young Bergen band Shaman Elephant to join us on stage. We will re-arrange a broad selection from our entire catalogue for a monstrous nine-headed, two-band sea monster to perform on stage. This will be one for the chronicles!!!"

Tickets are on sale now from Enslaved.no.

Enslaved’s new 4-track EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds will be released on October 1 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order physically + digitally here. Watch the video for EP title track, "Caravans To The Outer Worlds", below.

Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP contains neck breaking riffage that points backwards to the raw beginnings of Enslaved - the title track marking an explosive lift-off with melodic breakaways and proggy slingshots onto new orbits, while the ominous Ruun II: The Epitaph takes a sombre dive into the murky and mysterious ocean of stars beyond the known. These two main pieces are framed by two intermezzos: Intermezzo I: Lönnlig. Gudlig. and Intermezzo II: The Navigator; wrapping up the main stories with respectively what came before and what is to come…

Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP tracklisting:

"Caravans To The Outer Worlds"

"Intermezzo I: Lonnlig. Gudlig."

"Ruun II - The Epitaph"

"Intermezzo II: The Navigator"

"Caravans To The Outer Worlds" video:

(Photo - Roy Bjørg)