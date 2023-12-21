ENSLAVED Release "Sequence" Live Single And Video From The Otherworldly Big Band Experience

Today is the Winter Solstice, a significant day in the Pagan calendar marking the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun. In the Northern Hemisphere it is the single day of the year with the longest period of night, with the days after becoming increasingly lighter.

In celebration of this special day, left-field metal luminaries Enslaved are proud to reveal their single and video for "Sequence" Live. The track, which originally comes from their 2020 record Utgard, sees a live recording detailing a new interpretation of the song, with nuanced accompaniment by fellow psychedelic Norwegian prog band Shaman Elephant. This extraordinary performance took place during the 2021 Winter Solstice, via the stunning streaming event, The Otherworldly Big Band Experience.

Watch the "Sequence" Live video below, and stream the single here.

The Otherworldly Big Band Experience was an Enslaved show like none other, their biggest, boldest project to date - a colossal, kaleidoscopic stage show featuring a stellar setlist covering their career, both past and present. Including some tracks never previously performed live.

Enslaved recently announced a UK and European headline tour for spring 2024. The 16-date run will take place in March, taking the band across 10 different countries, with support coming from British post-hardcore quartet Svalbard and US metallers Wayfarer.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

March

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

8 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

9 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

12 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

14 - Geneva, Switzerland - PTR/l'Usine

15 - Montpellier, France - Victoire 2

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

Enslaved have also been announced for some festivals in 2024:

July

31-August 3 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

August

11 - Bloodstock Festival - Derby, UK

14-17 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

November

16-17 - Mexico Metal Fest - Mexico City, Mexico