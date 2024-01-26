ERIC CLAPTON, Members Of CHEAP TRICK And FOO FIGHTERS Contribute To GLEN CAMPBELL's Posthumously-Created Duets Album

Big Machine Records and Surfdog Records today announce Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions, which reimagines Campbell’s critically acclaimed, history-making 2011 farewell album with some of the biggest icons in music will be released April 19.

The project is the first of its kind, an album recreated completely as duets posthumously, blending the late Campbell’s original vocals with "a head-spinning assortment" (Rolling Stone) of artists like Brian Wilson, Carole King, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Hope Sandoval, Linda Perry, Sting, Brian Setzer and more to create an artful and unique body of work that celebrates the Rhinestone Cowboy’s final ride. With today’s announcement comes the release of two tracks, "Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)” and "Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton)”. Find lyric videos below.

The only album known to be written and recorded while its creator battled Alzheimer’s disease, the "museum-quality masterpiece” (USA TODAY) included on Rolling Stone’s list of "The 100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time,” is filled with honest songs of hope, reflection, mortality, gratitude and acceptance of fate.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions is project created out of love for Glen and his beautiful take on the conclusion of his life. Legends from across the globe and of all genres (Rock, Punk, Pop, Blues, Country and more) came together to work with the original producer and executive producer of Ghost On The Canvas to compose a striking and thought-provoking tribute.

"I’ve always admired Glen Campbell's guitar playing and loved his singing. I was moved recently when one of his final performances, during his illness, came on TV,” shared Eric Clapton. "When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it."

"It was really special to me to be able to be part of this project. Glen was so important to not just Country music, but all of music. What a stallion!” adds Eric Church.

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of his generation—even outselling The Beatles in 1968. Across his illustrious 50+ year career, the Country Music Hall of Fame member released 64 albums and earned countless awards and recognitions for his music (including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award). He was a huge influence on pop culture—he hosted a number of tv specials including his own The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour television show (of which Eric Clapton was a guest) and earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his work on the iconic film, True Grit. His contribution to music history can be heard across the soundtrack for Elvis’ "Viva Las Vegas,” The Beach Boys’ revelatory album Pet Sounds and recordings with Dean Martin, Bing Crosby and many other legends.

Beloved by so many, a myriad of artists and musicians from all genres tendered their talents to this project including: Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Chris Issak, Wendy Melvoin (Prince & The Revolution), Rick Neilsen (Cheap Trick), Steve Hunter (Lou Reed), The Dandy Warhols, Chris Chaney, Jason Faulkner Jr., Kim Bullard, Josh Freese (The Foo Fighters), Vinny Caliuta, Marti Rifkin, Dick Dale and Tim Pierce.

The superstar’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2011 shocked the world but gave people hope with the release of Ghost On The Canvas album and subsequent Goodbye Tour. Before succumbing to the disease in 2017 Campbell released the inspiring documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, which followed Campbell and his family as they overcame the hardships throughout his farewell tour across the globe.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions is produced by Dave Kaplan and Julian Raymond and executive produced by Scott Borchetta and Scott Seine.

Tracklisting:

"There’s No Me… Without You" (with Carole King)

"Ghost On The Canvas" (with Sting)

"Hold On Hope" (with Eric Church)

"The Long Walk Home" (with Hope Sandoval)

"Nothing But The Whole Wide World" (with Eric Clapton)

"In My Arms" (with Brian Setzer)

"A Better Place" (with Dolly Parton)

"Strong" (with Brian Wilson)

"A Thousand Lifetimes" (with Linda Perry)

"It’s Your Amazing Grace" (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)

"Any Trouble" (with X)

"I’m Not Gonna Miss You" (with Elton John)

(Photo Kii Arens, curtesy of Big Machine Records)