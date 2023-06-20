ERIC PETERSON Says TESTAMENT Have "Five, Six Songs Already Written" For 2024 Studio Album; Video

Thrash legends Testament expect to release their new studio album in 2024. Guitarist Eric Peterson spoke about the new record in an interview with Loud TV, which can be viewed below.

In regards to new Testament music, Peterson reveals, "There was a big gap because of Covid, but now we're getting ready, probably after this tour, to go start working on new material... so yeah, I'm looking forward to that. We have like about five, six songs written already, and I'll probably try to finish it up when I get home, and then hopefully record right after we go on tour to Japan. So '24 should look like a release for Testament."

In a recent interview with El Lado Oscuro TV, Testament frontman, Chuck Billy, also talked about the band's forthcoming follow-up to 2020's Titans Of Creation.

Asked if the new album will arrive in 2024, Chuck reveals: "I think so. We didn't really book a lot of shows this year. We're doing Latin America and then we're doing Europe, and that's it, and then Japan, a couple of shows. But we're leaving a lot of the schedule open so we can get a lot of the music done, and hopefully by the end of the year we'll get into the studio and start recording, so we'll have a release hopefully early next year."

