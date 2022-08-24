ERIC WAGNER ALL-STARS To Pay Tribute To Late TROUBLE / THE SKULL Frontman This Saturday

On August 22, 2021, the heavy metal world lost one of its premier voices and poets when Eric Wagner, legendary singer for Trouble, Lid, The Skull and Blackfinger passed away. He left us with a remarkable body of work including the posthumously released solo record, In The Lonely Light Of Mourning, released via Cruz Del Sur in 2022.

On August 27, at the Midwest Metal Anthem at the Brauer House in Lombard, IL, bandmates, friends and fans will come together to pay tribute to Eric’s life and artistry.

This event also signifies the live debut of Kulvera. Western PA’s newest five headed heavy monster of a band arose from the ashes of Blackfinger and the band who wrote and performed with Eric on his solo album. The band features Chuck Robinson on guitar (Trouble, Eric Wagner solo band), David Snyder on drums (Trouble, Blackfinger, Eric Wagner solo band), Matthew Cross on bass (Blackfinger), Greg Lyle Ball on guitar (Earthride) and Butch Balich on vocals (Penance, Argus).

Known for the upcoming gig as the “Eric Wagner All-Stars” the band members have known each other for years having crossed paths many times and jumped at the chance to work together for the show where they will perform a selection of material from Trouble, Blackfinger and In The Lonely Light Of Mourning.

Through rehearsing the vibe was so good between everyone that they decided to forge ahead after the show. And so Kulvera arises and looks forward to writing, performing and recording new music together. There is a multitude of ideas among the band members already. A great chemistry brewing. There are no pre-conceived notions about the direction this new music head but it is safe to assume it’s going to be classy, emotional, doom-laden, riff-filled and HEAVY.

(Top photo - Katrina Rose Vella)