ESKIMO CALLBOY Change Their Name To ELECTRIC CALLBOY; New Single / Video "Spaceman" Released

Eskimo Callboy, the electro-core "porno metal" six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany recently decided to change their name to Electric Callboy. They issued the following statement regarding the change:

"Some of you that watched our last videos might have expected it already, but today is the day that we change our name! From now on we are Electric Callboy!

Actually, we recorded some more videos with lots of more information… but with the senseless violence that is happening to the people of the Ukraine at the moment, it just doesn’t feel right to push that topic any further. Still, we don’t wanna wait any longer with our name change with the knowledge we gained during our journey. So here we go!

We hope you like our new name as much as we do!"

Check out the band's official video for their new single, "Spaceman", taken from their forthcoming album, Tekkno. It will be released on September 9th and is now available for pre-order / pre-save here.