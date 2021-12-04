ESKIMO CALLBOY Release New Single / Video "Pump It"

Eskimo Callboy, the electro-core "porno metal" six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany have unleashed their new single, "Pump It" . The track follows their recent viral hit "We Got The Moves", which catapulted its way to the Top 100 German single charts, and aims to surpass the success of its predecessor. Watch the video below.

Vocalist Kevin Ratajczak: "Here we go work out fam! 'Pump it' is out now! And this our friends, means the start of an incredible journey for your body and soul! Listen to our song, make it a part of your daily routine, and feel yourself grow, physically and mentally! Pump it loud, pump it hard and get the true Eskimo Callboy body culture spirit."

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"