ESKIMO CALLBOY Unleash New Single / Video "We Got The Moves"

Eskimo Callboy, the electro-core "porno metal" six piece from Castrop Rauxel, Germany have unleashed their new single, "We Got The Moves", now available on all streaming platforms here. Check out the official video for the track below.

Earlier this year, Eskimo Callboy collaborated with medieval metal outfit Saltatio Mortis for a "Hypa Hypa" cover version from the MMXX – Hypa Hypa Edition EP. The band took the chance to completely reinterpret their party hit with Saltatio Mortis, who put it into medieval garb with massive bagpipe power.

Eskimo Callboy vocalist Kevin Ratajczak comments: "Our friends from Saltatio Mortis did a great job and brought our song 'Hypa Hypa' into their world. Absolute energy, total fun, especially on bagpipes!"