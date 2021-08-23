ETERNAL FREQUENCY Release Official Music Video For Cover Of NINE INCH NAILS' "Head Like a Hole"

Harrisburg, PA based heavy rock band Eternal Frequency has released the official music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic, "Head Like A Hole". A faithful rendition of the 1990 hit single, the band balances the inherent rage of the original with front-woman Emelle Elizabeth's soaring vocals, resulting in a refreshed anti-anthem that continues to ring relevant in today's society.

"We've always known we had a pretty singer, now our singer has become the Pretty Hate Machine (haha). In all seriousness, it definitely takes some balls to cover a Nine Inch Nails song, but we think that we did it justice and we hope our fans agree. We try to pride ourselves on creating sonically stimulating material with layers and depth. That is exactly why it felt necessary to showcase our interpretation of some of Trent Reznor's finest work to date." - Eternal Frequency