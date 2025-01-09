EUPHROSYNE Unveils Haunting New Video For "Funeral Rites"

Greek post-black metal visionaries Euphrosyne have released a captivating video for their latest single, "Funeral Rites", taken from their forthcoming debut album, Morus, set to drop on March 21, 2025, via Black Lion Records. Pre-orders are now available at this location.

The powerful track, a deep dive into darkness and redemption, is part of the album’s conceptual meditation on the death of guitarist Alex Despotidis’s mother from cancer in 2017.

Euphrosyne shared the following about their latest single: “‘Funeral Rites’ is one of the darkest songs on Morus. With an immersive and atmospheric way, it tells the story of the ceremony at the burial of the Mother. The beginning of the track is a dark narration of how it feels to carry the dead and how you project yourself as one of them. Following a rough outbreak, feelings of guilt, anger, and despair are released. The song ends with a redemptive chorus and the wish that one day we’ll meet those who have been lost from our lives.”

Morus is an experiential concept album inspired by the true story of the loss of Alex Despotidis's Mother from cancer in 2017. The narration begins with the realization of death and the feelings surrounding it until the final embrace, continues with the existential question "What happens after all comes to pass" and the depiction of pain and suffering. It moves forward towards the acceptance of the image of the person who is losing the battle and the last journey forward to the Asphodel Meadows, the section of the ancient Greek underworld where the majority of souls were sent to live after death.

Tracklisting:

"Morus"

"July 21st"

"Valley Of White"

"Eulogy"

"Funeral Rites"

"Mitera"

"Asphodel"

"Lilac Ward"

"Mitera" is an experiential song that deals with the first experience with the death of a very important person such as a parent. For the first time, the band uses the Greek language, with a very poetic speech, and the question of "what happens after all this" playing a vital role emphasizing the experience of the existential crisis. There are no clean vocals in the track making the feelings of loss and pain even more intense.This song comes as a foreshadowing of what the new album will be all about.