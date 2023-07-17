EUROPE To Release "Hold Your Head Up" Single In September; New Album Expected In Late '24 / Early '25

Swedish rock veterans, Europe, have announced that they have some great news to share. A message from the band follows:

"We are currently in Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn) working on a new song entitled 'Hold Your Head Up', a punchy up tempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early Europe, which will be released as a single on September 15th this year. The song will be mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed Europe’s Secret Society album.

The song is a pre-curser to recording a new album in 2024, the bands 12th studio record. Set for release late 2024 / early 2025.

In addition, we are finishing up work on a brand new documentary film with producer / director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions with the working title Europe - The Movie. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of our rise to success in the mid 80’s, through hard times and heartache to coming back in the millennium and the current successes we have achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

We will update you on more news when we have it."



Europe recently announced a European tour in support of the band's 40th anniversary. A video trailer for the Tome Capsule tour can be viewed below.

"We are very proud to announce the first of our 40th Anniversary celebrations with a European Tour!," states a message from Europe. "The “Time Capsule” tour will take in 18 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands and the UK, including two nights at the famous London Palladium to round it off. These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective “evening with” performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of our 11 studio albums."

Tour dates:

September

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

October

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

2 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Theaterhaus

5 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

6 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

8 - Oslo, Norway - Opera House

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

14 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

17 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

18 - Glasgow,UK - Royal Concert Hall

19 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

21 - Wolverhampton,UK - The Halls

22 - Salford,UK - The Lowry

24 - Leicester,UK - De Montfort Hall

25 - London,UK - The Palladium

26 - London,UK - The Palladium

(Photo - Brian Cannon)