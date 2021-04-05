EVERY TIME I DIE Covers CAVE IN / CAVE IN Covers EVERY TIME I DIE; Splitsville Videos Streaming

April 5, 2021, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal every time i die cave in

Two Minutes To Late Night has released the two new videos below, one in which Every Time I Die covers "Youth Overrided" by Cave In from their major-label debut, Antenna, the other in which Cave In covers "Moor" by Every Time I Die from their Kurt Ballou-produced album, From Parts Unknown.

These videos were made for Two Minutes To Late Night's new reoccurring livestream series, Splitsville, where two bands cover each other's songs.



