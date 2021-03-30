EVIL DRIVE Issue "Demons Within" Video

Finnish melodic metal band Evil Drive strikes back again! On their upcoming third album, they present themselves more powerful, and with major musical and technical improvements. Demons Within will be launched and distributed worldwide on April 2nd by Reaper Entertainment Europe.

Evil Drive "proudly present to you, our third and final single before the album's release. Here is 'Demons Within'."

Demons Within artwork and tracklisting:

"Payback"

"Breaking The Chains"

"Demons Within"

"Rising From The Revenge"

"We Are One"

"Too Wild To Live Too Rare To Die"

"Lord Of Chaos"

"Bringer Of Darkness"

"In The End"

"Ghost Dimension"

"Rising From The Revenge":

"We Are One":

Evil Drive are:

Viktoria Viren - vocals

J-P Pusa - guitar

Ville Viren - guitar

Antti Tani - drums

Matti Sorsa - bass

For further details, visit Evil Drive on Facebook.