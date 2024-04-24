EVILDEAD Unleash Lyric Video For New Single "Subjugated Souls"

It’s been four years since American thrash metal band EvilDead unleashed their comeback album, United States Of Anarchy, much to the delight of their fans and the media. In those four years, the world has changed in many respects, while EvilDead - solid as a rock - has held on to their typical strengths and continuing to evolve their dynamic style in a controlled yet targeted manner.

The result is entitled Toxic Grace and will be available via Steamhammer/SPV as of May 24 on CD, LP, and for digital download.

To ease their fans’ wait for the album’s arrival, two singles "Raising Fresh Hell" and "Subjugated Souls", along with lyric videos (see below), have been released. Both tracks are heavy metal statements by a band with a wealth of experience who have never lost the zest and energy of their early years.

The new cover artwork for Toxic Grace was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Haken, Accept, Corpsegrinder, Alestrom).

Vocalist Phil Flores describes Toxic Grace as, "an album featuring a wide range of different styles and sounds, from doom to melodic metal, from traditional heavy metal to our characteristic old-school thrash style.”

Guitarist Juan Garcia (Body Count) adds: “We took our time with the new songs, really focusing on the arrangements, tempos, and how the riffs flowed together. There’s plenty of hyper moments; one of my favorite tracks is ‘Reverie.’ We wanted the new songs to be powerful, and not just fast for the sake of speed. I’m proud of everyone’s contribution; there’s lots of bangers on this album.”

Bassist Karlos Medina adds: “The songs came in with the guitars as a focus, giving me the room to record bass lines with a rhythmic-minded groove. Our recent 2023 summer European tour helped bring some of the live show vibe to inspire a musical union for your metal thrash ears. Enjoy!”

Drummer Rob Alaniz adds: "EvilDead has finally come full circle. Each of our influences is firmly laid out; from death to other extreme forms and of course requisite thrash, it's all on this new record. Very excited for this new release. We still have lots of gas in the tank!"

Toxic Grace will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- LP

- Download and Stream

Pre-order Toxic Grace here.

Tracklisting:

"F.A.F.O." *

"Reverie" *

"Raising Fresh Hell" *

"Stupid On Parade" **

"Subjugated Souls" **

"Bathe In Fire" **

"Poetic Omen" *

"World ov Rats" *

"Fear Porn" *

"The Death & Resurrection Show 2024" ** (bonus track for vinyl and digital)

* Produced & mixed by: Dave Casey at Phase 66

** Produced & mixed by Rob Hill at X Music Studios

Mastered by: Dave Roman at 4130 Mastering

"Subjugated Souls" lyric video:

"Raising Fresh Hell" lyric video:

"Bathe In Fire":

EvilDead are:

Phil Flores - Lead Vocals

Albert Gonzales - Lead/Rhythm Guitars

Juan Garcia - Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz - Drums

Karlos Medina - Bass